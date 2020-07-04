Politics and PIA

This refers to the letter ‘Business as usual’ (Jul 3) by Irfan U Khattak. There are 450 pilots in PIA and 30 operational aircraft. This works out to 7.5 sets per aircraft, while the international standard is 4-5 sets per aircraft. PIA pilots do average 35-40 hours of flying per month whereas industry wise, the average flying is 70-75 hours per month. The pilots in the two private domestic airlines viz Air Blue and Serene Air fly 70-80 hours per month and the complement consists of 4 sets per aircraft. This is the reason that private airlines in Pakistan are able to generate huge profits. Strangely, despite 35-40 hours of flying, PIA pilots are being generously paid for a minimum guaranteed 75 hours per month.

Such pillage by pressure groups has destroyed the national airline over time. Successive governments cannot absolve themselves in PIA’s downfall. When politics gets preference over economics, institutions like PIA, PSM, Railways stand ruined.

Erum A Baig

Karachi