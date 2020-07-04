Reforms in police a priority, says S Punjab AIGP

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Inam Ghani Friday said institutional reforms in Police Department are a priority in south Punjab and there will be no room for torture and bad attitude at the hands of police.

Addressing a press conference after taking over the charge of his office, the Addl. IGP S Punjab said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the IGP Punjab have assigned him a task to serve people and measures would be taken to improve police image among the masses. He said AIGP headquarters and Additional Chief Secretary camp office would work in Multan while ACS office and AIGP camp office are set to work in Bahawalpur. He said the options for powers of AIGP are under consideration with the prime focus of decentralisation of powers at grass root level and providing justice to oppressed people at their doorstep. The restoration of the writ of the government is the part of institutional reforms, he said. He said the CM has stressed resolving problems of the people of south Punjab fast.

The south Punjab police have the only mandate of resolution of public issues, law and order and security affairs at their doorsteps, he maintained. The Punjab government has approved funds for Multan Safe City project and the implementation upon the project would be expedited, he said, adding, “The Violence against Women Centers are planned to establish in each south Punjab district.”

The AIGP said stern action would be taken against accusers involved in heinous crimes. He said the government has assured provision of additional police force in south Punjab as the people of this region are expecting much more from police to strengthen rule of law. The registration of cases of each complainant would be ensured, he said. No delay in registration of FIR would be tolerated and solution of problems of complainants reaching police station, he maintained.

He said stern action would be taken against police torture and extra judicial killings. He said he would spend maximum time in fields and visiting eleven districts of southern Punjab. The AIGP said he will try his best to resolve public problems related to police in southern Punjab and people would have no need to visit Lahore. He said the south Punjab police have planned effective measures against organised crimes and violators would be dealt with iron hands on challenging the writ of government in south Punjab.

An effective strategy would be devised against gangsters in Katcha areas, he said. Regional Police Officers of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, including Wasim Ahmed Khan, Zubair Dreshak and Imran Ahmed were also present on the occasion.