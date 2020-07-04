‘Steps underway to achieve cotton bales target in Punjab’

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial Friday said all possible resources are being utilised for achieving 7.5 million cotton bales target in Punjab. Presiding over Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) meeting, the minister said cooperation from all stakeholders was essential to get required results from cotton crop. Langrial said he himself, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed, Director Generals are visiting cotton cultivated areas to review ongoing field activities. He directed the officials to speed up field activities for guidance of cotton growers and strict monitoring to keep quality of fertiliser and pesticides sustainable in the market. The minister also ordered to provide practical training to cotton growers about pest scouting and spray and timely provision of technical advisory committee’s recommendations to growers. All stakeholders presented suggestions about cotton quality and its production enhancement during the meeting. The minister assured implementation on suggestions put by the stakeholders.

PHA to plant over 3,000 saplings: PHA has decided to plant more than 3,000 saplings in the city during the ongoing summer season under monsoon tree plantation campaign. PHA Director General Dr Malik Abid Mehmood stated this on Friday during his visit of different parts of the city. PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua was also with him. The DG PHA said the department has started preparation for tree plantation and added that 100 percent target would be achieved of monsoon tree plantation campaign. He said a survey has been started at different parks and green belts of the city for this purpose. Speaking on the occasion, PHA chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said comprehensive plan has been made for tree plantation campaign. He said that the department bringing innovations in the horticulture work. He said all possible resources were being utilised to ensure maximum facilities at parks.