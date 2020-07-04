IIU board appoints new varsity president

Islamabad: The International Islamic University's Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi as new university president.

The development comes during the board's 14th meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadar with President and IIU chancellor Dr. Arif Alvi in the chair.

Due to global pandemic, foreign members of the BoT participated in the meeting via video link.

Professor Hathal has done PhD in work psychology and psychology of individual differences from University of Madrid, Spain. He has completed his Post-doctorate from the USA. He is also a member of Saudi Arabian Association for Educational and Psychological Sciences.