PCJCCI for more trade with China

LAHORE: Given the prevailing global situation that arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's essential to employ digital communication channels to improve trade between China and Pakistan, an industry official said on Friday.

It was stated by President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Zarak Khan, while addressing 3rd Online Business Forum-Industrial Expo & Online Video Conference in collaboration with Department of Commerce of Zhejiang and Shandong Government of China.

Hussain Haider, Consul General Shanghai, said the current initiative had been taken to digitally link our member companies with Chinese enterprises of electronics, auto-spare parts, machinery, metal, industrial parts, and hardware primarily to strengthen our industry.

Commenting on the video conference Moazzam Ghurki, senior vice president PCJCCI, said, “In Pakistan digital market does not have many professionals and this field is still relatively new”.

Salahuddin Hanif, secretary general PCJCCI, said PCJCCI would organise more conferences of this nature in collaboration with Chinese Commerce Departments.