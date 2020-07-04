OGDC starts output at Togh-1 well

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited, and Saif Energy Limited in a joint venture of Kohat Exploration Licence have started commercial production of gas and condensate from its exploratory well Togh-1 in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement said on Friday.

The OGDCL, having a 50 percent share in the venture, indigenously completed 8” inch dia, 3.5 KM flow line from Togh Well-1 to Sheikhan Well-1, it said in the statement.

Country’s oil and gas giant said the well-head assembly and other allied facilities including gathering area, separation facility, dehydration plant, storage facility, dispatch pumping station, gantry area, and metering station were constructed using in-house resources.

On June 30, 2020 the first gas was successfully injected into M/s SNGPL network wherein OGDCL is committed to provide 9.0 MMSCFD gas and 240 barrel per day (BPD) of condensate. “The OGDCL aims to intensify field development activities, completion of ongoing development projects and utilisation of latest production techniques to maintain and optimize oil & gas output,” the statement said.

The startup of commercial production would increase the oil and gas production of the company and the country thus helping in mitigating ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.