close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

One killed in Bajaur bomb blast

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

KHAR: A man was killed in a bomb explosion in Kamarsar area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district on Thursday. Sources said that miscreants had planted a bomb to a shop in Kamarsar area in Mamond tehsil when it went off with a big bang.

As a result, a 60-year old watchman named Kawal Khan was killed on the spot. Locals said the blast was so powerful that it was heard far and wide and created panic in the area. No individual or any militant group has claimed responsibility for the bomb explosion.

Latest News

More From Top Story