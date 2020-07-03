Officials warned of action against negligence in flood arrangements

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has stressed the close coordination among departments concerned for the implementation of the flood control plan in the district and said that all necessary arrangements and machinery should be put functional and placed on the vulnerable points for flood fighting in an organised manner.

He was presiding over a meeting to review and discuss the matters relating to the pre and post-flood arrangements. He warned that any carelessness and negligence from duty would not be tolerated and departmental action would be taken against the delinquent officials.