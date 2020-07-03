Two elderly men murdered in Mianwali

MIANWALI: Two elderly people were murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali and Wan Bhachran police limits on Thursday.

According to police, Wajid Khan, 55, of Rehmat Khel, tehsil Mianwali, had a dispute with his nephews Ablaagh Khan, 20, and Zamrud Khan, 32, over the transfer of 2-Kanal land. On the day of incident, the nephews of Wajid Khan entered his house and slit his throat. In another

incident, accused Nadir Ali of Murad Shah village shot dead his neighbor M Shamshad, 60, over a petty issue of cleaning drain pipe.