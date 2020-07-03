Kite flyer boy dies after falling from roof

GUJRANWALA: A 10-year-old boy died after falling down from the roof of his house in Wazirabad on Thursday. Ali Shan and his cousin were hoisting kites on the roof when he lost balance and fell from the roof and died at THQ hospital.

CTO HOLDS MEETING: A monthly crime meeting of City Traffic Police Gujranwala was held under the chairmanship of Chief Traffic Officer Gujranwala Asif Siddique. The meeting was attended by DSP Traffic Headquarters Mian Sohail Fazal and other circle officers and sector in-charges. Reviewing the performance of last six months, the CTO called for adopting appropriate measures for to improve the department’s performance. The CTO also issued instructions to the traffic staff regarding online payment of traffic challans. He urged citizens to follow the traffic rules. The meeting was told that traffic police during the last six months have ticketed 193,094 people and recovered Rs 66,291,050 revenue and booked 1,003 people involved in traffic serious violations. He asked citizens to always use helmet while driving motorcycles.

MAN KILLS WIFE FOR ‘HONOUR’: A man killed his wife for ‘honour’ on Thursday. Waris suspected the character of his wife Kossar and they used to quarrel. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage Waris hanged her. In another incident, Ejaz shot at and injured his daughter Sana over tying the knot of her free will.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide in People's Colony, Gujranwala. Reportedly, Murtaza, 21, wanted to marry a girl of his choice, but his parents were against his desire. On the day of incident, Murtaza went on the roof of his house and killed himself with a gun.