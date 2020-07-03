Iran’s envoy regretted rhetoric by the west

ISLAMABAD: Iran's Ambassador for Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has regretted that his country is under most robust inspection regime by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but some Europeans are engaged in taking on Iran through their rhetoric.

The ambassador in a brief statement issued here on Thursday has come amid war of words between Iran and the United States. Washington has been trying to extend the arms embargo against Iran for indefinite period of time which is supposed to come to an end in October and that was part of the deal for nuke accord.

The United States has also moved the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the purpose, China and Russia are opposing the draft distributed by the United States. The US Secretary of State has also threatened that if the embargo is not extended, it could impose the sanctions against Iran for its nuclear programme which were withdrawn in 2018. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has also condemned the US action and approach in this regard.

Iranian envoy in Islamabad has maintained in his social media message that “In spite of being under most robust inspection regime of IAEA Iran is still introduced non cooperative by those European who are vociferous in rhetoric but devoid in action for cooperation! how fair them!”