Iran agrees to compensate downed plane victims´ families: Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Thursday that Iran had agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down outside Tehran in January. The Boeing 737 aircraft was struck by two missiles and crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport on January 8, killing all 176 people on board. The Islamic republic admitted days later that its forces accidentally shot down the Kiev-bound jetliner. “We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims´ next of kin,” Sweden´s Foreign Minister Ann Linde told news agency TT, in a statement confirmed by her press secretary to AFP.