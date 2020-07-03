Cheers, fears as England’s pubs set for ‘Super Saturday’ reopening

LONDON: The landlord of the Chandos Arms in Colindale, north London, is looking forward to Saturday - when England’s pubs will reopen after more than three thirsty months - with a mixture of excitement and apprehension. On July 4, Are Kolltveit will welcome back his regular customers for the first time since March 20, when the government closed all Britain’s pubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an unprecedented step. Britain’s pubs have traded uninterrupted since medieval times, including through two world wars. The Chandos Arms, which opened in 1912, served fighter pilots training at the Hendon Aerodrome in World War One.