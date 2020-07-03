12 historical sites to be restored

Lahore:A meeting chaired by Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism and Archaeology Asif Mehmood has reviewed the restoration of twelve historical sites under the World Bank project.

The plan of construction and rehabilitation of link roads towards Kotli Sattian and Kahuta tourist spots also came under discussion. MNA Sadaqat Abbasi also participated in the meeting while General Manager Operations Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) gave briefing on ongoing and upcoming development schemes.

“With special efforts by the chief minister Usman Buzdar, twelve sites have been shortlisted for rehabilitation under World Bank project,” said the adviser. These sites, he said, included Sikh sacred places and other historical points.

“Kotli Sattian and Kahuta are rich natural sites having tremendous potential to attract tourists, all we need to make access to these sites” observed the adviser. It was noted in the meeting that tourist spots like Narh waterfall and Punjpir Rocks should be explored properly to promote tourism in Pakistan. Asif Mehmeed urged that comprehensive plan for development of Narh and Punjpir Rocks should be completed as early as possible. MNA Sadaqat Abbasi while suggesting many proposals said that without suitable connectivity promotion of hitherto hidden tourist sites would be feasible. “According to directions passed by the Prime Minister best possible facilities will be provided at tourist spots,” said Sadaqat Abbasi.