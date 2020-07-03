close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
AFP
July 3, 2020

Portuguese Cup final moved to Coimbra

Sports

AFP
July 3, 2020

MADRID: The Portuguese Cup final will be moved from Lisbon to Coimbra but the decision is not linked to increased lockdown measures, said the Portuguese federation (FPF) on Thursday.

Lisbon is due to host the reformed Champions League format from the quarter-finals onwards between August 12 and 23.

The domestic final between Benfica and Porto was originally scheduled to be played on May 24 but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. An announcement by the FPF said the match will instead be staged in Coimbra on August 1 at 8.45pm.

The decision was taken “a long time ago”, an FPF spokesperson told AFP, adding it had “nothing to do with the increase in cases” of coronavirus in the Lisbon region.

The FPF also announced the suspension of this year’s Portuguese Super Cup, which was also between Benfica against Porto, “to ease the schedule for Portuguese teams”.

