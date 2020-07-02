2 killed in North Waziristan clash

MIRANSHAH: Two persons were killed and five others, including a deputy superintendent of police, sustained injuries during a clash between two rival groups in Mir Ali in North Waziristan district on Wednesday. Locals said that a fierce armed clash erupted between the members of two tribes - Eppi and Madikhel – in Mir Ali area over a disputed piece of land in the area. The police said that sporadic firing was continuing in which two persons lost their lives while four others sustained injuries. Mir Ali DSP Jamshed Khan also sustained injuries when he was trying to broker a ceasefire between the warring tribes.