14 cops sacked in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The district police officer sacked 14 cops for alleged links with criminal elements in the district, official sources said on Wednesday. They said that DPO Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani had ordered departmental inquiry against 14 cops after receiving complaints against them. “The inquiry was assigned to a senior police official who submitted the fact-finding report to the DPO for further action,” an official said. He said that the DPO ordered their dismissal from service after their links with the criminals and outlaws were established. Those who were sacked included Assistant Sub-Inspector Akhtar Jan, Head Constables Waqas, Matiuallah, Ikramullah, Farman, Inamullah, Fazal Karim, Kifayatullah, Nisar Khan, Constables Aslam, Miraj, Fahim, Bashir and Imtiaz. The sources said that most of the cops were transferred to Kohistan district so that they could not influence the inquiry proceeding against them. DPO Qaiserani said that there were clear-cut directives of Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to take action against the delinquent cops.