Shera urges PIA be allowed to operate from UK

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera has appealed to the British government not to withdraw the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) permit to operate from three of its airports -- Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester.

Dr Shera said: “This unilateral ban even for a short time would destroy the country’s economy already under enormous pressure due to Covid-19 crisis. It will have a devastating effect on the lives of millions of people.

“Thousands of British Pakistanis stranded in Pakistan would not be able to return easily and it would have negative effect on their families here in the UK.

“I would urge the CAA to take up the Pakistani Government’s offer of letting the technical experts check the pilots’ qualification, and only allow the approved pilots fly the planes to the UK.”

The statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including: Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Qamar Rafique, Reverend John Bosco and Michael Massey.