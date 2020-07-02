PNCA to conduct weekly workshop on puppet making

Islamabad:Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will conduct a weekly workshop on puppet making for children every Monday through its social media accounts by renowned trainer and expert puppeteer on rod puppet.

Renowned puppet artist and pioneer of the puppetry art in Pakistan, Farooq Qaiser, through Facebook live, will also be guiding children to take precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 using his unique style of producing message oriented contents, shows with a blend of satire and lovely songs for all age groups, said an official of PNCA.

PNCA’s National puppet theater has its own history of entertaining children and elders equally over the last four decades.

It has been playing a pivotal role in training children for good values through its message oriented entertaining stories and songs. It has also developed dance performances on folk songs of every province to symbolize all colors of national diversified cultures.