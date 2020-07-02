Death in custody won’t be tolerated: IG

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab chaired a video link conference with RPOs and DPOs at Central Police Office on Wednesday.

He said that in hot and suffocating weather, hygienic environment with ventilation and better atmosphere should be provided to the officials. The IG said that upon receiving ISO certificates by four police stations of Faisalabad, appreciation letters would be given to Faisalabad Police. He said that action would be taken under zero-tolerance policy against those responsible for death in police custody. He said that Jhang police stood first in all categories of crime control across the province.

He said that police should be motivated for arresting the accused involved in manufacturing of metallic kite string, selling, buying and using it. Preferential steps must be ensured for elimination of heinous crimes, including dacoity, murder and kidnapping for ransom, he added.

masks distributed:: Around 13,600 face masks, 1,670 sanitizer packs and 35,631 bars of soap were distributed among the different branches of Lahore police.

The masks, sanitizer and soaps were distributed among all divisions, mobile squad, Elite Force, Flying Squad, DIG Operations Office, Anti-Riot Force, SSU, Dolphin and PRU.

Toxic liquor claims life: A 45-year-old man died after consuming toxic liquor in the Gwalmandi area on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Adnan hailed from Faisalabad. Police removed the body to morgue.