Thu Jul 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

Workers demand a raise

Lahore

LAHORE An emergency meeting of All Pakistan Irrigation Labourers Federation was held under the leadership of Khushi Muhammad Khokhar at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Wednesday and was attended by a large number of union leaders and workers. They put forth their demand for increase in salaries, pensions and allowances and protested against ever-increasing prices of wheat flour, sugar, oil and medicines.

