Workers demand a raise

LAHORE An emergency meeting of All Pakistan Irrigation Labourers Federation was held under the leadership of Khushi Muhammad Khokhar at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Wednesday and was attended by a large number of union leaders and workers. They put forth their demand for increase in salaries, pensions and allowances and protested against ever-increasing prices of wheat flour, sugar, oil and medicines.