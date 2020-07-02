Rs2.1b LCWU budget approved

LAHORE:The syndicate of Lahore College for Women University has approved the university’s annual budget 2020-21 worth around Rs2.1 billion.

The 76th meeting of LCWU syndicate was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza. The syndicate approved a special fund of Rs10 million to deal with Corona situation for the university. Under the energy-saving policy of the LCWU, Rs3 million had been allocated for shifting the PG Block to solar energy.

Moreover, approval was also granted for the proposal prepared with special interest of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza to build new residential block for the 1 to 4-grade staff of LCWU. A significant amount of Rs20 million had been allocated for the purchase of an online system and digital technology equipment.