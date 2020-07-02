Governor Sarwar asks UN to take notice of West Bank annexation

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed annexation of West Bank by Israel a slap on the face of the international community.

The international community especially UN must take notice of it. Pakistan supports Pre-1967 borders of Palestine. Without independence of Palestine and Kashmir, durable peace can't be established in the world, said the Punjab governor while talking to the media at Governor’s House on Wednesday. He said that the Israeli decision of annexation of 30 per cent areas of West Bank is blatant violation of the UN resolutions. Israel has abrogated Oslo Accord. Such annexation would be “a most serious violation of international law.” Under the international law, annexation is forcible acquisition of territory by one state at the expense of another state, said Muhammad Sarwar. He added such an act even if sanctified by Israeli law was illegal under the international law and violation of the universally acknowledged principle of the “inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force.”

He said the annexation of the occupied territory was a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Geneva conventions, and contrary to the fundamental rule affirmed many times by the UN Security Council and the General Assembly that acquisition of territory by force is inadmissible. He said, "53-year-old Israeli occupation is a source of profound human rights violations of the Palestinian people and these human rights violations would only intensify after the annexation.” Meanwhile, the Punjab governor signed the bill of establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University. Formal notification was also issued.