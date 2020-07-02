close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

CCPO takes notice of harassment SSP directed to submit report in 72 hours

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

CCPO directed the SSP Operations to submit a report on the incident of harassment of girls in a private school. He directed the SSP to submit the report within 72 hours. The CM also took notice of the incident. Four employees of a private school in Lahore, including a teacher, were sacked by the administration after they were accused of sexually harassing female students. Numerous students said they were being harassed since 2016 but had decided to report the incident to the management after it became unbearable. According to the school administration, the four people against whom the complaint was lodged include a chemistry teacher, an administrative officer, an accountant and a janitor.

Latest News

More From Lahore