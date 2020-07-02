CCPO takes notice of harassment SSP directed to submit report in 72 hours

CCPO directed the SSP Operations to submit a report on the incident of harassment of girls in a private school. He directed the SSP to submit the report within 72 hours. The CM also took notice of the incident. Four employees of a private school in Lahore, including a teacher, were sacked by the administration after they were accused of sexually harassing female students. Numerous students said they were being harassed since 2016 but had decided to report the incident to the management after it became unbearable. According to the school administration, the four people against whom the complaint was lodged include a chemistry teacher, an administrative officer, an accountant and a janitor.