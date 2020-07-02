SPLA demands appointment of DG for colleges

The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) has demanded of the college education department to end adhocism in the department and appoint director general (DG) for colleges.

According to the press statement issued by the association on Wednesday, the DG office for colleges was being run without a permanent authority due to which several issues regarding colleges, teachers and other administrative matters of the colleges were yet to be resolved as the position of the DG for colleges had been vacant for the past many years. “The SPLA demands appointment of regular DG for colleges purely on a merit bases so that the pending problems could be addressed and resolved.”

SPLA President Syed Ali Murtaza said the unsolved matters and problems were getting worse with each passing day. Due to the temporary arrangements, the DG office was suffering from extreme administrative crisis that could create more problems for teachers and colleges.

He said that some of the officers blame their fellows and coworkers for mismanagement and those who wanted to work were forced to leave the office without any solid reasons. This situation had also intensified administrative chaos. Therefore, authorities should put an end to such matters by appointing the DG for colleges.