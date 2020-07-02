Airlift Grocer launched in Lahore

LAHORE: Bus ride-hailing service Airlift has introduced a new online grocery shopping service in Pakistan introduced as ‘Airlift Grocer’, bringing in an impressive foreign investment of $10 million, a statement said on Wednesday.

The initial investment round for Airlift Grocer was led by Quiet Capital, based in San Francisco, with TrueSight Ventures (London), RT Ventures (London), Shorooq Partners (Abu Dhabi), and ACE Capital (Taiwan) participating, among other local partners.

Existing investors, First Round Capital (San Francisco), Fatima Gobi Ventures (Pakistan) and Indus Valley Capital (Pakistan) would also continue their support for Airlift in this financing.

This new service from Airlift promises to provide an international experience of retail e-commerce to Pakistan’s ever growing base of online shoppers, while strictly following safety guidelines as issued by public health authorities to restrict the further spread of Covid-19.

Airlift Grocer promises a satisfying shopping experience through its express delivery of all orders within 45 minutes. Shoppers would also be able to choose from a wide range of products, which were sure to be delivered with accuracy of order and fixed transport charges irrespective of order value.