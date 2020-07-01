PM Imran must go now: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the country could no longer bear with the selected premier and, therefore, Imran Khan must go now.

In a statement, she said it was evident from his today’s speech that he was worried about his fate. Imran Khan and Pakistan could not go together, she added. The PML-N leader said generations of the past and present would remember Nawaz Sharif for progress and development of the country. She alleged that Imran Khan colluded with the petrol mafia and dropped the axe of Rs25 per litre hike on the nation. In two years, Pakistan's growth rate nosedived from 5.8% to minus 0.48%, Marriyum said.