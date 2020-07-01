Six wounded in firing

PESHAWAR: Six people were wounded when a man allegedly opened fire on his family members in Bara Gate locality in the provincial capital here on Tuesday. A police official said that one Sadiq Hussain had some dispute with his brother Riaz that led to the firing incident. Sadiq allegedly opened fire on his brother Riaz, injuring him, Hussain, Sajjad and three passersby Noor Akbar, Farhan and Umair. The accused managed his escape.