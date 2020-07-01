Solving expats’ problems priority, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Pak-Portugal Association President Mahboob Ahmad called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Tuesday.

On this occasion, views were exchanged about problems of the Overseas Pakistanis and bilateral relations of Pakistan and Portugal. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said that we have always raised the voice for the Overseas Pakistanis, we always do politics of principles and attach first priority to the solution of peoples’ problems, and our focus is that the people should be provided relief by solving their problems. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q had fulfilled its promise by fully supporting passage of the Federal and Punjab budgets as ally. Mahboob Ahmad requested Pervaiz Elahi to play role in the restoration of Visa Section of Portugal in Pakistan; matter of dual citizenship between Portugal and Pakistan also needs attention.