Marriage hall owners for easing restrictions

LAHORE:The marriage hall owners have demanded easing of restrictions with a view to opening up of their businesses.

They raised this demand in a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial held here on Tuesday. President Marriage Hall Associations Khalid Idrees, Mian Muhammad Ilyas President Lahore Marriage Hall Association, Malik Atiq, Ch Shafiq and other members informed the minister about their concerns that there are millions of people associated with the business.

Due to Covid-19, the wedding halls have been closed since March 14, 2020 which led business associated people/stakeholders to a miserable life, they said. The minister said with the consultation of Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal he would talk to Usman Buzdar over the issue. Inshallah, SOPs will be prepared for you after Eid and soon the government will open this business, he said.

Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmad said that the government would definitely open this business at the earliest.

Growers: A delegation of Kissan Ittehad met with Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial here on Tuesday at Agriculture House and presented their demands. The delegation included Captain (retd) Muhammad Hussain, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Sargana, District President Kissan Ittehad, and other members.

Adviser to Punjab Minister for Agriculture Shahid Qadir and other officers were present. Presenting their demands to Minister Malik Noman Ahmed, the delegation said that all canals and ditches in the province should be constructed at the earliest. In addition to this, electric hooks should be installed in the agricultural markets for weighing and measuring. Appropriate rate of potatoes should also be fixed. Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial assured the delegation that all their legitimate demands would be met. He said the mission of our government is the welfare of the farmers and we will stand side by side with all the farmers' alliance and other organisations at every step to solve their problems.

FMU performance: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 8th syndicate meeting of the Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.

Registrar Faisalabad Medical University presented the agenda items. Vice Chancellor FMU Dr Zafar Chaudhry presented the data and treatment facilities for Corona patients in the last six months. The minister expressed satisfaction on the performance report of the Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University on corona pandemic.

The minister asked the VC to share the progress of the Burn Unit within a week. The minister granted approval for opening of new account of the Faisalabad Medical University.