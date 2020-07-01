close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

Concert to mark Int’l Day against Drug Abuse held

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: A musical concert was arranged under auspices of Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Tuesday.

The event was a part of awareness campaign against drug abuse. The young singers Mubashira Hafeez, Azhar Awan, Imran Rushdi, Ishaq Ghauri and Zafar Fani performed on the occasion. Director DDR ANF Muhammad Riaz Soomro was guest of honor at the occasion. It was online activity of the Council which was aired through youtune channel. Addressing at the occasion, Director DDR ANF Muhammad Riaz Soomro said that awareness campaign played tremendous role to save the young from drug addiction.

