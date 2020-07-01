Meeting on exams put off until 7th

Islamabad: The July 2 meeting of the Inter-Board Committee Chairmen, the umbrella body of the country's all 29 educational boards, has been postponed due to the death of the mother of federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Now, the IBCC will meet on July 7 to decide about the board exams postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The government had cancelled all exams and decided about the promotion of students on the basis of their previous year’s exam results. However, the promotion formula has yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed sorrow over the passing of the education minister's mother.

“The mother of my very dear friend Mr Shafqat Mehmood just passed away. May her soul rest in peace and may Allah provide strength to my friend and his family to bear this loss,” the president wrote in a tweet. Earlier, minister Shafqat tweeted the death of her mother, saying she was like a rock for the family and would be deeply mourned. "May Allah give her place in heaven.”