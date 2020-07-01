IMC donates to Indus Hospital

Karachi: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has donated Rs10 million to Indus Hospital to help them provide quality treatment to the underprivileged community, particularly during the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali handed over a cheque to Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan in a brief ceremony held at the hospital on Tuesday.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, said, “Indus Hospital is doing an honourable job to connect necessary provisions with the under-privileged and it is an honour for us to lend a helping hand in this cause.”

Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan appreciated the generosity of Indus Motor and its support for the community. “We are grateful for IMC's support towards Indus Hospital in our work to help the disempowered factions of our community avail higher standards of healthcare services with convenience,” he added.