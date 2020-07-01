City of issues

I want to draw attention to the power outages in the economic hub and mega city of the country, Karachi. Karachi has become the city of problems. First, it had the water crisis, then gas shortages, law & order issues etc and now power outages. This is unbearable in this severe heat.

Though it has been a couple of years that Karachi city has been facing this power outage crisis on almost a daily basis, till now no proper steps have been taken nor any proper planning been done by the government or the private sector. This crisis will become more serious if the government does not take strong steps to end the power crisis in the city.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi