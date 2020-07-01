KSE attack

The gory attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange is abominable. The recent wave of horror unleashed by terrorists raises so many questions about the security plan of our offices and public places. As the war on terror has entered its last phase this denouement was expected. More and more vigilance is required at all public places to protect and safeguard the lives of all.

A salute to the bravery displayed by private security guards, police and the Rangers. It is hoped that the government as well as members of the stock exchange will provide money to those martyred in protecting the lives of others.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad