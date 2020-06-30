Data of facilities for corona patients

LAHORE: Punjab has released the data and statistics of facilities including treatment, HDUs, Isolation Wards and ventilators available in all hospitals on the directives of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday. As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, 7,627 beds are unoccupied out of 8,958 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Lahore’s government hospitals, 1,945 beds are unoccupied out of 2,347 reserved. Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan said that in Punjab Isolation Wards, 5,237 beds are available out of 5,882 reserved for corona patients. In Isolation Wards of Lahore hospitals, 1,515 beds are unoccupied out of 1,633 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In the High Dependency Units in entire Punjab, 1,997 beds are unoccupied out of 2,573 reserved for corona patients, whereas in HDUs of Lahore hospitals, 324 beds are unoccupied out of 508. Similarly, in entire Punjab, 389 ventilators are available out of 574 reserved whereas in Lahore, 110 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for corona patients, the Secretary SHME added. On directions from the Health minister, the facilities are being scaled up for COVID-19 patients across the province.