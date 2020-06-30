close
June 30, 2020

Rescue 1122

National

 
June 30, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 747 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, seven people died whereas 841 were injured. Out of this, 472 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 369 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

