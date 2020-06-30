Afghan refugees convey problems to JUI-S head

NOWSHERA: A representative delegation of the Afghan refugees held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

The delegation comprising Mohammad Saeed Hashmi, Arsala Khan and others informed the JUI-S head about the problems being faced by the Afghan refugees living in the country. The delegation members told him that the deserving Afghan families were yet to receive the Rs12,000 financial assistance announced by the government. They said that the Afghan refugees had also suffered financially due to the lockdown and other measures, therefore, they should be extended the help. The delegation members complained that the Afghan refugees were facing problems at the refugee camps. Maulana Hamidul Haq assured the delegation that he would take up their issues with the authorities concerned.