PUTA stages sit-in for lifting ban on recruitment

PESHAWAR: The teachers of University of Peshawar Monday staged a token sit-in to press the government to lift the ban on promotions and recruitments in the university.

The government has, however, taken a serious notice of the teachers’ protest and summary for lifting the ban has already been moved for approval, sources told The News. In response to the persistent contacts by officials in the provincial government and requests of the students, Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) called off the boycott of online classes and exams. However, the token sit-in would continue till acceptance of their demands, PUTA President Dr Fazle Nasir told The News. Dr Fazle Nasir said that in view of the students’ concerns they revisited the decision of boycotting exams.

“The exams are going to commence today (Tuesday) and the time of students has already been wasted due to Covid-19. We don’t want their time to be wasted anymore,” the PUTA president said. He added that they had been approached by a number of officials from the government and who assured them of lifting the ban. The online classes have already been stopped due to the exam, he added. Meanwhile, the teachers gathered outside PUTA Hall and staged a sit-in despite the scorching heat.

The sit-in started at 10 am and continued till 12 noon. A formal notification of lifting the ban was expected, according to sources. “As soon as the government lifts the ban, we will wrap up our protest,” Dr Fazle Nasir said.