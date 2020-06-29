‘Sindh govt delaying K-IV project to punish Karachiites’

KARACHI: The PTI Sindh leaders on Sunday blamed the Sindh government for the delay in the completion of the K-IV bulk water supply project, alleging that the provincial government did not want to complete the project because it wanted to deprive the Karachi residents of water as a punishment for not voting for the PPP.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House on Sunday, the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said the PPP had made Karachi a landfill site.

“Karachiites are being punished for not giving vote to the PPP in the general and local government polls but we will not let them to do it,” said Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president.

He added that the PPP’s bad governance had also not spared Larkana despite the fact that the people of Larkana had voted for it.

He criticised the Sindh chief minister for his claim that the prime minister had stopped the K-IV project. “The fact is that the PPP’s Sindh government is behind the delay in this project,” Sheikh said and accused the provincial government of corruption in the project. “The K-IV could have easily been completed in Rs75 billion but it is still left incomplete.”

The PTI leader went on to say that Karachi resembled Karbala due to water shortage as most of its residents could not find drinking water. “In four months, the Sindh government has not approved the K-IV project from the cabinet, which is a shame.”

Sheikh said that apart from Karachi, the PPP government had ruined Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and other cities and towns.

Reacting to the Sindh government’s demand that the federal government pay it all the money that the former had spent on three major hospitals in Karachi if the latter wanted to take over them, the PTI leader said that the hospitals — the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Child Health — had been under the federal government since their inception and the federal government had never asked the Sindh government to pay their expenditures of the past 50 years. “Now, the Sindh health minister asks that the federal government should return the amount the provincial government had spent on these hospitals.”

He asked if the provincial government had spent money on these hospitals from the personal accounts of Zardari or Omni Group. He commented that it was public money that had been spent on public service institutions.

He maintained that the Sindh government had rather burdened the NICVD with loans of Rs16 billion.

Sheikh said that in the new Sindh budget, nothing had been tagged for any mega scheme in Karachi and his party rejected that anti-people budget. “Rs100 billion are tagged for the non-developmental sector, and this money is tagged for corruption of rulers.”