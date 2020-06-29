Name of Ashraf Jalali placed on fourth schedule list

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has placed the name of Ashraf Asif Jalali on the list of fourth schedule, it has been learnt.

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with The News, Ashraf Asif Jalali, son of Ghulam Sarwar, has been placed on the fourth schedule list.

According to details, Chairman Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool-Allah Pakistan (TLYRP) will submit his passport with the officer in-charge of the police station concerned. He will get permission from the police officer concerned before leaving his home. His bank accounts have been frozen. The assets of his immediate family members would be checked and probed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). His activities will be monitored and kept under surveillance by the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) and the CTD.

The Home Department places the names of the clerics over suspicious activities on the recommendations of the Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies (LAEs) in the province, sources said.

The fourth schedule is a list of proscribed individuals, who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism, under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. After receiving credible intelligence, their names are included in the fourth schedule as prescribed by the Home Department, and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech and business.

If a fourth scheduler wants to move somewhere, he has to inform the nearby police station, where a station house officer (SHO) deals with him.

According to the law, assets of the fourth schedulers are frozen by the government and their names are placed on the exit control list (ECL) by the interior ministry.

Earlier, Ashraf Jalali was discussed in the Punjab Assembly that his name would be placed on the list of fourth schedule after Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat assured members of the Punjab Assembly that action would be taken against the person.

The law minister had also given assurance to the house that all measures would be taken to put his name on the fourth schedule. He gave the assurance while responding to a point of order, raised by Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA from Bahawalpur Kazim Peerzada.

Earlier, the MPA had expressed serious anger over objectionable remarks of Ashraf Jalali about Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS), the daughter of Holy Prophet (PBUH).