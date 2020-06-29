1,192 corona patients treated in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: An official of the Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) said on Sunday that 68,740 patients were provided medical cover in out-patients departments (OPDs) and the accident and emergency department during Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb, medical director of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), said that treatment was also provided to 1,192 Covid-19 suspected patients in Ayub Teaching Hospital from March 19 to June 24. “Initially space for 70 Covid-19 patients was dedicated in isolation wards and intensive care unit, which has been doubled,” he added. Talking to reporters, Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb said that ATH was the largest public sector hospital in the Hazara region.

He said that during the last three months, 12136 patients were admitted to different wards. He ruled out the impression that hospital had denied offering regular services to patients.

He said that 348 Covid-19 patients were also admitted from all over Hazara during this period that included 183 patients from Abbottabad, 19 from Kohistan, 77 from Mansehra, 25 from Battagram, one from Torghar, four from Swabi, one from Swat, five from Shangla, 18 from Haripur, one from Dera Ismail Khan and 14 from other districts.

The medical director shared statistics of Covid-19 pandemic according to which 77 patients had fully recovered in ATH including 34 from Abbottabad, 18 from Mansehra, nine from Battagram, nine from Kohistan and seven from other districts. He added that 51 Covid-19 patents died at the hospital. Replying to a query, Dr Ahsan said that total 141 health care providers of Ayub Teaching Hospital were infected with the coronavirus.

However, he added that of the infected health providers 87 have recovered. He said that 81 doctors, 38 nurses, nine paramedics, eight Class-IV employees, four IT staff and one other staff were infected during three months however categorically told that none of the staff was infected from the isolation wards of Covid-19.