Child at JI leader’s hujra injured in blast

MARDAN: An eight-year old child was injured when an explosive device planted at the main gate of the hujra of a former tehsil nazim went off late Friday night, sources said on Saturday. The sources said that unidentified persons had planted explosives at the main gate of the hujra of former naib nazim Mardan tehsil Mushtaq Seemab, who is a local leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), at Bagh Koroona in the limits of Par Hoti Police Station.

They said a child identified as Fasil was injured in the explosion while the main gate and windowpanes of the hujra were damaged. The sources added that Mushtaq Seemab had received a phone call on June 15. An Afghan SIM number was used for the call and Mushtaq Seemab had not informed the local police about the development. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered the case against the unknown accused and started investigating the incident.