Fake beverages factory raided, two arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Tarnol Police on Sunday conducted a raid on a fake beverage factory and confiscated thousands of empty and filled bottles of various brands, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed during special meetings with heads of police stations had directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip-off, the spokesman said that SP Saddar Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Tarnol Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq, and others. This team raided unlicensed beverages sellers in the area of Pind Parain, Tarnol and arrested accused Haseeb, a resident of Peshawar and Inamudd a resident of Pind Parain, Islamabad.

The police team also recovered a huge quantity of substandard beverages. The accused were manufacturing fake beverages of different brands and were supplying them to the markets in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The police team also arrested accused Adil involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in anti-social activities.