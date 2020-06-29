Rs24.84bn KMC budget for new fiscal year to be presented today

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will present the last budget of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) incumbent city council for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday (today).

The mayor is expected to present Rs24.84 billion budget for the new fiscal year. The budget figure for this year is expected to have current receipts of Rs20.67 billion, capital receipts are expected to be at Rs1.66 billion and funds for the District Annual Development Programmes is around Rs2.5 billion.

The budget session has been summoned at 2:30pm in the city council hall. As per the standard operating procedures devised in the wake of COVID-19, 30 per cent members of the government and the opposition each will be allowed to attend the session. A total of 118 people would be allowed to sit in the hall that has a seating capacity of 300.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the mayor, disinfectants were sprayed inside the hall as well as the KMC building.

“No guest would be allowed to witness the session, and only representatives of the print and electronic media will be permitted to cover the budget session,” read the KMC’s statement.

The members would be provided face masks and hand sanitisers, while their temperature will also be checked with a thermal gun. The mayor would inform the House about the development works carried out last year and the issues being faced by the local government.