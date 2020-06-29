Covid-19 threat not over yet: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties wanted to call an anti-government APC to fulfill their aspirations.

He was talking to delegations led by PTI MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Shah, Pak-Portugal Association President Mahboob Ahmed, Chaudhry Ghulam Ghous of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and others at Governor House here Sunday.

The governor assured the delegation of taking up the issue of restoration of Portuguese Embassy and visa section in Pakistan with the foreign minister. Sarwar said that the opposition’s policies were a political threat to themselves because their agenda was not the public interest but the protection of personal interests which the people had already rejected. He said, since PTI came to power, the opposition had called dozens of all parties conferences. The opposition wanted to call for the protection of personal interests and the end of the accountability process.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the nation was still suffering the consequences of the corrupt and poor policies of the past rulers. He said that Pakistan was facing economic challenges due to the Corona crisis but despite that the government had given tax-free budget and still the government was trying to give more to the people.

The governor said the Covid-19 threat had not been averted yet. There is a danger of intensification in July so the people should make the preventive measures more effective. He said that overseas Pakistanis were the human and financial capital of the nation and their problems were being solved. He said that the Overseas Commission in Punjab was working 24 hours to solve their problems.