Usman Buzdar blasts Opposition for graft-saving agenda

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has remarked that opposition parties are moving forward with their corruption saving agenda and added that those elements found involved in weakening the foundations of the country will have to account for misdeeds.

He maintained that the nation had not forgotten massive corruption being committed in the previous tenures until now and corrupt elements were not only culprits of the country but also of the nation. He emphasised that those committed loot and plunder of national resources in their previous tenures were afraid of accountability.

The chief minister underscored that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan. He censured opposition parties for adopting a different stance on corona pandemic and added that the negative attitude posed by the opposition parties during the current critical situation was condemnable.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking timely collective decisions to cope with Covid-19. He highlighted that seriously affected areas had been sealed so as to impede its spread and disclosed that positive results were coming to surface.

Usman Buzdar stressed that the citizens’ safety was in implementing SOPs and urged that they must wear masks at the time of going out of their houses. He emphasised that people’s cooperation was inevitable to curb the virus spread. He outlined that severely affected areas would be sealed in future also. He stressed that life could be protected by leading one’s life with precaution. He said that corona testing capacity had reached 12,000 on daily basis and the number of high dependency units had been increased in the hospitals of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and other cities. He asserted that indiscriminate action was ongoing against those elements involved in hoarding and selling corona medicines at high rates across the province.

He warned that shortage of medicines or injections would not be tolerated under any circumstance. He deplored that leaders of opposition parties were the torchbearers of negative politics and had caused immense loss to the national solidarity and unity on corona pandemic. He slammed the opposition parties for creating unrest among the nation on corona pandemic and said neither they had soothing heart nor a spirit to serve the distressed humanity. Usman Buzdar condemned that elements which indulged into propaganda by deserting the masses were doing lip service.

He pledged that he would not let decrease resources regarding protecting people’s lives and provision of treatment to the patients. He rebuked that those sitting before a laptop for doing photo session had ruined the health department in their respective tenures. He remarked that no attention was paid on the hospitals conditions, rural or basic health units.

Usman Buzdar lamented that such elements remained busy in earning cheap publicity, displaying show off whereas the masses remained deprived of getting quality treatment. Had past rulers taken practical steps for improving the health department they would not have had to go abroad for their treatment. He deplored that doing propaganda politics was the norm of opposition parties and their leftover credibility had also ended due to projecting negative politics.

He urged upon the opposition leaders to quit point scoring tactics and regain their senses. He highlighted that the PTI government was focusing on health care system and disclosed that such a robust health care system was being devised where people would be provided quality treatment.