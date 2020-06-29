Coordinated efforts stressed to make Pakistan drug free

Rawalpindi : Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Muhammad Arif Malik has said campaign against drug abuse & illicit trafficking throughout the country is in full swing and with the assistance of all allied departments and civil society organizations all out efforts were being made to wipe out the menace of drugs from the society by carrying out effective and result-oriented measures.

Giving details of different activities in this regard, head of Anti-Narcotics said that drug demand reduction and awareness activities were arranged in different parts of the country particularly in major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi. He said young generation is being educated about the hazards resulted by drug and its repercussions on families.

The Director General Anti-Narcotics said that coordinated efforts were being evolved to make Pakistan Narcotics Free Country by reaffirming our commitments and obligations. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of Anti-Narcotics Force and those who had sacrifices their lives for the cause. He asked citizens to fulfill their moral and national obligations and point out those who had been involved in this heinous crime and spoiling the future of young generation.