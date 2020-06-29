Need for R&D

Research and Development not only involves the discovering of new improvements, but also includes the use of technologies or designs that are successfully In use In other parts of the World. In industries, R&D helps improve products and increase the sale and export of these products. Unfortunately in Pakistan R&D is not considered important for industries and therefore over the years Pakistani products have not improved nor increased export levels. That is why we see the same motorcycle, tractor, fan, heater and other countless Pakistani products since our childhoods with no visible improvement. Trying to get the industries to spend their budgets on R&D will be difficult but the government can work with industries to help improve the products based on successful technologies and designs used around the world. The success that these industries will enjoy can be promoted to attract more industries to try similar improvements for their products.

The Ministry of Science and Technology with help from the Ministry of Industry can help improve the following products of Pakistan origin easily: fan companies should be asked to have five blades and smaller DC motors. Five blades improve efficiency and wind flow while smaller motors reduce heat produced and energy use. With DC motors batteries can also be attached to fans.

Transformers are manufactured in Pakistan but employ the same old design and high cost for decades. If the design is not improved the cost should be reduced and brought closer to international rates. Tiles can be chemically coated to make them waterproof or stop UV heat or feflect heat energy to cool homes at night. Motorcycle companies should be asked to introduce electric vehicles and scooters. Gas heaters should have gas cut off in case of leak as compulsory feature, while using blowers, electric timers and remote controllers can greatly increase value of product. All of these Pakistani products can be made export quality with minor improvements that the Ministry of Science and Ministry of Industry can implement with the respective industry. Industries need to know what changes in product to make and where to buy the equipment, where to source new raw materials, how to export and find customers for export. With a little help or guidance, Pakistani products can be exporting around the world.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar