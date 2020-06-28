Man killed, 2 hurt during crossfire

GUJRANWALA: A man was killed while two others sustained injuries during crossfire between two groups near the Sessions Court of Wazirabad on Saturday.

Reportedly, there was an enmity between two rival groups. On the day of the incident, both groups’ members opened fire at each other. As a result, Ali, Shahid and advocate Saddam Cheema sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to a hospital where Ali died. Police have started investigation.

YOUTH DROWNS IN CANAL: A youth drowned in a canal at Ahmed Nagar on Saturday. Reportedly, Qadeer was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went in deep water and drowned.

GUNNED DOWN: A man was gunned down for ‘honour’ at Khiali on Saturday. Reportedly, Samiullah had contracted love marriage with a girl about eight months ago. On the day of the incident, relatives of the girl accused Ayaz and Shamal Khan allegedly shot him dead. Khiali police have registered a case.